More than 300,000 people are homeless in England – according to the charity Shelter – that’s 14% higher than last year – and, as we reported last week, tens of thousands more people won’t have a home of their own this Christmas.

One of the hardest hit areas is Liverpool, where one charity says they’re seeing a surge in rough sleeping, as more and more people struggle to make ends meet.

We joined a team from the Whitechapel Centre in the run up to Christmas.