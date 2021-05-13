Homeless amid a second homes boom: poverty and hunger in Cornwall

Next month it will play host to the prestigious international G7 summit, but there is a parallel story in Cornwall and that is one of dire poverty.

Lives are limited by low-paid, seasonal jobs and families are priced out of their homes by the demands of the tourism industry that is so central to the area’s economic survival.

Cornwall has long been home to some of the poorest areas in the country.

The latest official figures show 17 neighbourhoods in Cornwall are in the top 10 per cent most deprived areas of England.

Even before Covid nearly one in every five children in Cornwall was living in poverty, and charities are warning the pandemic has simply made the situation worse.

Between March 2020 and January this year, the number of people claiming Universal Credit has gone up by 101 per cent.