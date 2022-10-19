Home secretary slams Liz Truss in scathing resignation letter

Another key Cabinet minister is out.

Suella Braverman resigning as home secretary this afternoon – apparently over sending an official email from her personal account, but declaring in her departing letter “pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see we have made them, and hoping things will magically come right, is not serious politics”.

The pressure on Liz Truss herself to go is rapidly gaining pace – a prime minister who told MPs earlier, “I am a fighter, not a quitter”.

But hours later, was forced to reshuffle her Cabinet again.