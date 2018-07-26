Home Secretary relaxes law to allow medicinal cannabis on prescription

The recent number of emotive cases involving children who are unable to get legal prescriptions for the cannabis derived medicines they need, prompted an outcry of public sympathy.

Today, the Home Secretary Sajid Javid responded with the announcement that he’s relaxing the laws to allow medicinal cannabis to be made available on prescription.

The decision follows recommendations by the Government’s own advisors that cannabis does have theraputic value, but Mr Javid says this does not pave the way for the legalisation of the drug.

Senior Home Affairs correspondent Simon Israel reports.