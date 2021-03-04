Home Office accused of treating asylum seekers dangerously after dozens caught Covid in housing

Two former army barracks, Napier and Penally, have been under scrutiny since they opened to asylum seekers last year.

Cramped conditions, demonstrations outside, fires and disruption inside and then an outbreak of Covid affecting almost 200 people.

This programme, along with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, has obtained documents under the Freedom of Information Act which show that among other things – the government was aware of the health risks of housing people this way.

The home secretary has insisted the barracks should be good enough for asylum seekers as required by the law because they were good enough for military personnel. But were they?