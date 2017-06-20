Home Office accused of breaking law over child refugees

The Home Office has been taken to court by a campaign group that accuses it of breaking the law by not allowing enough child refugees into the country. There are almost 100,000 unaccompanied children living in Europe and Britain has said it will allow in no more than 480. But a piece of legislation passed last year – the Dubs amendment – should have opened the door to many more. The footage you are about to see was filmed by campaigner Sue Clayton, who documented what happened to the children in the months after the camp in Calais was closed down.