Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 5.45pm
Menu
2m
28 Dec 2019

Home Office accidentally publishes home addresses of New Year Honours recipients

Health and Social Care Correspondent

The Cabinet Office has been forced to issue an apology – after accidentally posting the home addresses of New Year Honours recipients – including celebrities, police officers and politicians.

They said the information had been removed as soon as possible – and are investigating how it happened. This year’s list contained some household names – like Sir Elton John and the cricketer Ben Stokes – but also plenty of unsung heroes.