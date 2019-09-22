Channel 4 News
22 Sep 2019

Holidaymakers assured they won’t be stranded abroad as Thomas Cook faces collapse

The future of one of the world’s oldest travel companies is teetering on the edge of collapse tonight.

But the government has assured holidaymakers of Thomas Cook that they won’t be stranded abroad.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says contingency plans to rescue customers are in place if the firm cannot be rescued from collapse.

We spoke to a mother, who’s on holiday in Spain with her two children, who is worried about how they’re going to get home.