Holiday hope: Covid travel rules to be relaxed in England

For anyone who’s tried travelling abroad during the pandemic, even when it’s been legal, it’s been stressful and complicated. But today the government said England’s rules would be simplified, doing away with amber list countries altogether.

From October 4, fully-vaccinated travellers will no longer have to take a test before they return from abroad.

And they’ve pledged to replace the mandatory and expensive PCR tests, within two days of getting home, with a cheaper lateral flow test by the end of October in time for people coming back from half-term holidays.