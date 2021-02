Not only has the TV series ‘It’s a Sin’ won critical acclaim and become Channel 4’s most-watched drama series ever, it is being credited with a massive rise in the number of people taking tests for HIV.

Charities see testing as being crucial in helping to meet the target of ending new HIV cases by 2030.

‘It’s A Sin’ is set during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and we have been speaking to people affected by HIV, including one of the stars of the drama series.