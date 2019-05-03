HIV breakthrough as study finds drugs prevent transmission

The forecast for the next 5 days
Scientists say an end to the HIV pandemic could be in sight after a new study found that a treatment of anti-retroviral drugs can prevent sexual transmission of the virus. Researchers tested nearly 1,000 gay male couples over eight years and found effective use of the drugs meant no transmission between partners. Experts have said the results send “a powerful message” about how to stop the spread of a virus which affects millions of people around the world.