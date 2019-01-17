Hitachi suspend work on planned nuclear plant in Anglesey

The forecast for the next 5 days
A major nuclear power project in North Wales has collapsed because of massive borrowing costs, which the Japanese firm Hitachi couldn’t afford – and the British government would only partially cover.
This programme has been told that Hitachi needed to borrow £9 billion for the project to succeed. But the company calculated it would have to fork out another £9 billion to fund the loan. And that kind of financial burden simply proved too much.