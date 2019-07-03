Channel 4 News
3 Jul 2019

Hip hop legend Robert Glasper on the contribution of black music to American culture. 

Robert Glasper is not just a highly prolific musician, acclaimed around the world – he’s become renowned for his ability to fuse all kinds of different genres, something which he says is a return to the roots of jazz. But the multi Grammy Award-winning artist is also passionate about the huge contribution which African-Americans have made to modern music – a contribution he believes is all too often overlooked.