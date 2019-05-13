Hillsborough safety officer fined £6,500

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
The former club secretary of Sheffield Wednesday has been fined £6,500 for a health and safety offence on the day of the Hillsborough disaster.
Graham Mackrell was found guilty after failing to ensure there were enough turnstiles to prevent crowds building up outside the ground.
He is the first person to be convicted of an offence in connection with the 1989 disaster, which caused the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans.