Highlands villagers band together to help one another

Politicians in Scotland have this week begged people not to flock to the country’s remote beauty spots, worried that limited health care and other resources will simply be overwhelmed.

But some of the smallest communities are banding together to help each other.

From public hand washing stations to scrambling together protective gear for their NHS workers, this is the story of one village’s response to this new way of life.