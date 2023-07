London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has got the green light to extend his controversial ultra low emission zone, Ulez. The High Court has thrown out a challenge by five Conservative-led outer London councils to stop it expanding to cover the whole of the city.

The scheme hits drivers of the most polluting cars with a £12.50 daily charge. Its expansion was blamed for Labour’s failure to win Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat in last week’s by-election.