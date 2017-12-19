Her Name Was Lindy: the story of a homeless woman who died on the streets

Three weeks ago a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a park in the heart of Cardiff. She had been sleeping rough in a tent. In the few local press reports at the time, she was left nameless. This is Lindy Louise Pring’s story, told with the help of those who loved her.

Tonight as part of our ‘Out in the cold’ season of programmes on rough sleeping and homelessness we have a powerful extended report from our home affairs correspondent Andy Davies.

He tells the story of the woman in the tent with the help of those who loved her.