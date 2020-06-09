Henry Dundas statue in Edinburgh targeted over slavery

As the urgency of the anti-racism movement forces cities up and down the country to expose the darker sides of their past, protests in Edinburgh have focused on the statue of Henry Dundas

As the urgency of the anti-racism movement forces cities up and down the country to expose the darker sides of their past, protests in Edinburgh have focused on the statue of Henry Dundas – an 18th century politician who obstructed the abolition of the slave trade and advanced the exploitation of the Empire.

The city council leader said there would be ‘no sense of loss’ if the 150-foot monument was removed – and moves to install a new plaque on the statue explaining its links to the slave trade had stalled, until a breakthrough today.