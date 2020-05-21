Heathrow CEO calls on government to get planes back in the air – with Covid safety measures

London’s Heathrow airport has begun trialling special thermal scanners to test passengers’ temperature – as part of an effort to enable people to start flying again.

The airport’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye wants there to be common international standards for travel – rather than a “mismatch of measures” in different countries which just left people confused.

He believes there should be a “risk based” approach to travel to make sure only healthy people fly.

Earlier Jon Snow spoke to him and asked what measures should be taken to prevent cross-border infections affecting the UK.