Healthcare after coronavirus: Inside St Barts Hospital as NHS prepares for life beyond Covid-19

On 30 January, the NHS declared a national major incident over the coronavirus outbreak, placing all hospitals on an emergency footing.

But Channel 4 News has learned that it is preparing to lower this alert at the end of July.

Today 149 more deaths were reported – but as the number of Covid patients who are critically ill falls, hospitals face the challenge of bringing patients back in for elective surgeries and other vital treatments, while keeping the virus out.

Our health and social care editor Victoria Macdonald has been to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London – the oldest in the country – to find out what the NHS looks like now.