Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns the UK is at a ‘tipping point’

The recent jumps in daily Covid infection figures to their highest levels since May have led to the latest warnings from the Health Secretary.

Heftier fines for people who fail to self isolate are coming next week and the possibility of a London lockdown is being discussed.

Today’s figures for the UK show the daily rise in people testing positive is up by 3,899

The latest 24-hour stats show deaths are up by 18, but figures are generally lower on Sundays.

The total number of official Covid deaths now stands at 41,759.

The announcement of increased fines led to concerns that people with symptoms might not want to risk getting tested and Labour said it showed that the government had mishandled Test and Trace.

Keme Nzerem reports.