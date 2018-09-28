Headteachers march on Downing Street in funding protest

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
They’re normally the strictest observers of the rules, but today hundreds of headteachers put down their red pens and marched to Downing Street to protest about what they say is a lack of funding for schools. They claim funding in real terms in England has fallen by eight percent since 2010. The government says school funding is at a record high. So who’s right? Mark Lehain, who founded a free school in Bedford, where he was also the headteacher, and Emily Proffitt, a headteacher at a primary school in Stoke-on-Trent, who was on today’s protest, respond.