Dame Alison Rose, head of the NatWest Group, has apologised to Nigel Farage for “deeply inappropriate comments” made about him in official papers.

Her apology came after the former Ukip leader said Coutts, which is part of the banking group, had shut his account because of his political views.

The outcry has prompted the government to announce new rules, forcing banks to explain and delay any decision to close an account.