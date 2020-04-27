Larni Zuniga was a nurse who had been working in a care home in Surrey. He died on Friday after three weeks in intensive care.

Throughout the worst days of the pandemic, we have been focusing on frontline workers who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

He died on Friday after three weeks in intensive care. Tomorrow his colleagues will hold a minute’s silence in his memory. Anja Popp has been speaking to people who knew him.