This morning, Ian Austin was one of two former Labour MPs to declare Jeremy Corbyn unfit to lead the country – urging voters to back Boris Johnson instead. And the former Labour MP, Ian Austin discusses the issue with Jon Snow. He is also joined by the former Conservative MP Dominic Grieve – who’s in Beaconsfield where he is standing as an Independent candidate after losing the Tory whip earlier this year.