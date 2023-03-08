Has the Government’s small boats plan put people in Calais off crossing the Channel?

Downing Street is claiming the Home Secretary Suella Braverman didn’t approve an email sent in her name blaming civil servants for the failure to stop asylum seekers in small boats.

She did however step up her rhetoric with an extraordinary warning that billions of people were eager to come to Britain if possible.

Foreign affairs correspondent Paraic O’Brien has spent the day in France meeting some of those waiting out the bad weather for their chance to cross, to see how the UK government’s plan to stop the boats is going down.