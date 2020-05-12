Has lack of testing made care homes more vulnerable to Covid-19?

As Boris Johnson put it: “Coming down from the peak is the most dangerous bit”.

And even as we begin to edge out of lockdown, thousands of people are still dying with coronavirus every week, an increasing proportion of them in care homes.

There are also still huge problems over PPE and testing for residents and staff.

We’ve had access to Britain’s largest care home provider HC1, which had the first care home outbreak identified in Scotland and where staff have come under significant physical and mental strain.