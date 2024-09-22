Has Keir Starmer’s Labour conference been ruined by freebie fiasco?

Sir Keir Starmer was surely hoping Labour’s conference would be a celebration of his landslide election victory – but with bitter briefings against his chief of staff Sue Gray coming from within No 10, more stories of ministers taking freebie gifts and a potential union rebellion over the winter fuel allowance – the new prime minister could face a very different reception in Liverpool.

And on top of all these domestic issues, the war in the Middle East is on the brink of spilling over into a wider war – with many delegates at conference demanding a stronger position from this government on trying to bring about peace.

On this special edition of the Political Fourcast from Labour Conference in Liverpool, Krishnan Guru-Murthy is joined by Labour’s Emily Thornberry, who has held several shadow cabinet roles over the years and has just become chair of the influential Foreign Affairs Select Committee, and Katy Balls – the political editor of The Spectator.

