Harry and Meghan’s charitable legacy

According to a poll by YouGov tonight 45% of the public support the Duke and Duchess’s decision to step back as senior royals.

Just 26% are against it.

After announcing their engagement in 2017 the couple made their first joint visit to Nottingham, where Meghan was given a rapturous welcome and many were excited by the prospect of a person of colour joining the Royal family.

Jane Dodge has been back to Nottingham to find out what they think now. There are flashing images from the start of her report.