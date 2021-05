We start with a harrowing case of violence by a police officer towards a vulnerable teenage girl.

Tonight this programme has spoken exclusively to one of her relatives – on condition of anonymity – who’s seen video footage of the attack.

PC Benjamin Kemp was dismissed after hitting the 16-year-old more than 30 times with a baton, as well as spraying CS gas in her face.

Her family are calling for the CPS to reconsider its decision not to bring criminal charges against him.