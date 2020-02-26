Hancock says UK has ‘clear plan’ for coronavirus outbreak

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs a wider public information campaign will be rolled out – insisting the government had a “clear plan to contain, delay, research and mitigate” the coronavirus outbreak.

Several schools have been closed across the UK after fears that children returning from skiing trips to northern Italy might have been infected – but what is the official advice?