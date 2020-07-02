Half of school leaders have not received promised laptops for disadvantaged children, survey shows

Come September when schools in England are expected to fully open, just two confirmed coronavirus cases could see an entire site close again. But if they have to close, or if there’s a local lockdown – schools are also being told to have good quality teaching online. The government says it’s dispatched the vast majority of laptops needed for the most disadvantaged students to learn at home. But an exclusive survey for this programme reveals that nearly half of school leaders say they still haven’t got them.

Plus, In Westminster the government is expected to publish a list of more than 70 countries which Britons can travel to without needing to quarantine when they get back.