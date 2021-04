Hairdressers and barbers have been able to reopen in Scotland along with some non essential shops, as lockdown measures are eased.

University and college students will also return for in-person teaching, and teengers can take part in outdoor contact sports.

By this time next week much more will be re-opening across England too.

We went to Torquay and spoke to some of the businesses looking forward to welcoming customers again after months of closure.