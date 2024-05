Cathy Newman: ‘A nine-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after she was hit in an apparent drive-by shooting in east London yesterday evening.

She was among four people who were shot at a restaurant in Hackney.

Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, who were sitting outside the restaurant, were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

And a warning, Jane Dodge’s report contains audio that some people may find distressing.’