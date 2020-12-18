Guidance for treatment of Long Covid issued by UK health officials

The first guidance has been issued on how to treat people suffering from Long Covid, as experts warned that the long-term effects of the disease can be “significant”.

As scientists try to find out more about the condition, they have managed to identify a number of key symptoms – from chest pain to fatigue and depression – and the NHS has set up scores of specialist centres across the country offering rehabilitation.

We spoke to one woman who’s still suffering debilitating symptoms months after she got infected.