GSCE grades improve despite more demanding exams

Thousands of teenagers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been mostly celebrating their GCSE results – with better overall grades this year, despite reforms which have made the exams more demanding. Critics say the changes disadvantage students with special needs and from difficult backgrounds.
Keme Nzerem has been in Clacton-on-sea, at a school which takes in students from some of the most deprived parts of the country.