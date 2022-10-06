‘Groped, burgled, spat on’: Hate crime against disabled people more than doubles in 4 years

Hate crimes have gone up by a quarter in the past year in England and Wales, according to data released today by the Home Office.

And a new report says incidents of hate crimes against the disabled have doubled in the last four years – with more than half of incidents involving an element of violence.

According to the research by the charities Leonard Cheshire and United Response, only one percent of reported crimes resulted in charges being brought.

Ruben Reuter has been out to meet the disabled people whose lives have been blighted by hatred – and a warning, his report contains distressing themes.