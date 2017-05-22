Grime and the battle for the youth vote

If the furore over the Tory U-turn on social care costs has been all about the pensioner vote, the battle for the youth vote is no less fervent, especially with the deadline for voter registration ending today. And Labour, especially Jeremy Corbyn, have been getting some rather unexpected support – from some of the country’s leading grime stars. Including Stormzy, who declared he liked Mr Corbyn’s energy. But outside London young grime fans still feel none of the parties have anything to offer them.