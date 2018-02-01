Grieving family’s anger at Grenfell failure

More than seven months on from the Grenfell fire the pain and anguish of families remains not just raw but, they say, made worse by failures by the authorities. While the covers start to go up the block, the devastation caused to this community remains.

Seventy-one lost their lives and hundreds lost their homes. Families say they had to beg for information about loved ones and they were doubtful that the criminal investigation will deliver the justice they seek, only a quarter of the 208 households affected have been permanently rehoused.

And perhaps most devastating of all, many faced an agonising wait to bury their dead. Now, one family who thought they had laid their loved one to rest have had to carry out a second funeral – after a mistake by police. Flora Neda and her son were the only people to survive from the very top floor.

Her husband Muhammad tried to escape, but ended up jumping to his death. A warning: Fatima Manji’s report contains distressing details.