Greta Thunberg joins climate strikers in Bristol

Today Bristol was reverberating to shouts of ‘Greta, Greta’, as the 17-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg gave a short but punchy speech to about 30,000 people – many of them school children who had followed her lead to spend Fridays demonstrating for the future of the planet instead of going to class.

She may have gone from lone activist to global superstar but Greta Thunberg’s message was as uncompromising today as it was when she scowled at President Trump in Davos: adults are behaving irresponsibly, ignoring the science and ruining the planet.