Grenfell Tower: the anguish

The Finsbury Park attack has added to the air of tension and desolation that hangs over the capital, and indeed the country. But the images of crashed vehicles and armed police, not to mention the election campaign, have been overtaken as a symbol of this summer by the stark shell of that Grenfell Tower block in Kensington. At least 79 people are now known to have died in last week’s fire.

For those living through these dark days just seven miles from here, their voices, their anguish and their thoughts are on display across North Kensington.