They were told to stay inside their flats when the fire broke out. Now the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster has heard that the “stay put” advice substantially failed half an hour after the blaze broke out. Failing to abandon it then, the counsel to the inquiry said, could have made all the difference between life and death. This report begins with the first call made to the emergency services that night.

A warning: it includes content which some viewers may find upsetting.