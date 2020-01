Relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster are calling on the public inquiry to put families back at the centre of the investigation.

It follows the resignation of a key member of the panel advising the inquiry chairman – Benita Mehra – after it emerged that she had links to a charity connected to the company which supplied the tower’s combustible cladding panels.

Campaigners want to know why her background wasn’t checked out. With the second phase of the inquiry beginning tomorrow.