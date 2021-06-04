Grenfell Tower fire survivor wants to turn site into ‘floating’ memorial garden

Almost four years since 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire, a decision looms about what should be done with the structure itself – in a way that honours those who lost their lives.

Some of the survivors and bereaved from the Grenfell Next of Kin group are clear about their vision; transforming the tower into a living vertical garden, that stands as a national monument to the tragedy.

But they’re worried the government has already made up its mind to pull the building down.

Fatima Manji has been to meet Marcio Gomes who came up with the idea.