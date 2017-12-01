Grenfell survivors lobby May on inquiry

A group of Grenfell survivors and relatives have launched a petition urging Theresa May to appoint a panel of advisers to the public inquiry to better represent the experiences of those affected by the fire. One, who lost his uncle in the fire, says they feel detached, and anxious and fear no-one is listening to them. The petition comes a fortnight before the St Paul’s memorial service, where the Prime Minister’s expected to join hundreds of families affected by the tragedy.