13 Nov 2018

Grenfell resident told to stay put even after advice changed to evacuate

The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has heard that police told a resident to remain in a flat more than 15 minutes after the London Fire Brigade’s “stay put” advice was changed. Seventy-two people died as a result of the fire last June.

Footage filmed by police helicopters on the night of the fire has been released for the first time. We should warn you: this report contains distressing images from the very start of the tower on fire.