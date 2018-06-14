Grenfell: One year on

After a day of commemorations, thousands of survivors, the bereaved and local residents have embarked on a silent march to remember those who were killed by the fire in Grenfell Tower a year ago. Earlier at the base of the tower they read out 72 names, the name of each and every person who lost their life in the fire.

This day of remembrance was designed by the survivors, the bereaved, their friends and neighbours – the community of Grenfell Tower. Willie Thompson was part of that community. He lived on the eighth floor and managed to escape with his wife and daughter. We’ve been talking to him and looking back on today’s events.