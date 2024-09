The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster will produce its long-awaited final report on September 4th. The conduct of government, the local council and building companies will be firmly in the spotlight, along with the truth about serious failings – and potentially criminal acts – that led to the deaths of 72 people to be laid bare.

The bereaved and survivors say it must pave the way for criminal prosecutions.

And a warning, this piece features distressing content.