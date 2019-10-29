Grenfell inquiry report accuses fire brigade of ‘serious shortcomings’

It is two years since the terrible fire which killed 72 people at Grenfell Tower.

The first phase of the public inquiry into what happened that night is not officially due to be published until tomorrow.

But the conclusions were leaked to news organisations and published by a newspaper last night.

The 1,000-page report includes fierce criticism of the London Fire Brigade and concludes fewer people would have died without its failings.

A warning: this report contains images of the fire some people may find distressing.