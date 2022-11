Five years on from the fire in which 72 people died, phase two of the Grenfell Inquiry comes to a close this week.

Today, lawyers representing survivors and the bereaved began reading closing statements, many of which condemned the manufacturers, builders and politicians who, they say, caused the blaze.

One of them said the common feature of the evidence, which includes over three-hundred-thousand documents, was “how little the fate of ordinary people mattered when key decisions were taken”.